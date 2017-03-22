Michael Shannon Frontrunner for 'Deadpool 2' Role!

Michael Shannon is reportedly the frontrunner to play Cable in Deadpool 2 opposite Ryan Reynolds!

Cable is “a man who is a leader and used to being obeyed, who is very controlled but with an aura of simmering violence,” according to THR.

Others on the shortlist to possibly play the role are Stranger Things‘ David Harbour and Friday Night Lights‘ Kyle Chandler. Michael is reportedly the frontrunner for the role, however. Stay tuned for the finalized cast list as it becomes available!

Zazie Beetz was announced to play Domino, the villain.