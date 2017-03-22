Top Stories
New on Netflix in April 2017 – Full List Revealed!

New on Netflix in April 2017 – Full List Revealed!

Netflix has just released the full list of television shows and movies that are coming to streaming beginning on April 1.

The list is extensive – and features some fan favorite shows and films! Kubo and the Two Strings, The Secret Life of Pets, and many Netflix originals will be arriving throughout the month. In addition, season two of Chelsea Handler‘s show will be debuting, as well as some more comedy specials.

Click inside to see the list of TV shows and movies coming to Netflix beginning on April 1…

April 1
A Weekend with the Family (2016)
A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)
Across the Universe (2007)
An American Tail (1986)
An American Tail: Fievel Goes West (1991)
An American Tail: The Mystery of the Night Monster (1999)
Boy Bye (2016)
Born To Be Free (2016)
Cool Runnings (1993)
Good Witch: Season 2 (2016)
Gremlins (1984)
Only for One Night (2016)
Richard Pryor: Live & Smokin’ (1971)
Scooby-Doo (2002)
Schindler’s List (1993)
Something’s Gotta Give (2003)
Thunderstruck (2012)
Wynonna Earp: Season 1 (2016)
Trouble with the Curve (2012)
Tropic Thunder (2008)
The Tenth Man (2016)

April 2
The D Train (2015)

April 4
Chewing Gum: Season 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Louis C.K. 2017—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

April 6
Disney’s The BFG (2016)

April 7
El Faro De Las Orcas—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
Dawn of the Croods: Season 3—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Get Down: Part 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Win It All—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

April 8
Kubo and the Two Strings (2016)

April 10
Documentary Now!: Season 2 (2016)

April 11
Kevin Hart: What Now (2016)

April 12
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: Season 2 (2016)

April 14
Chelsea: Season 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
El Elegido (2017)
Mystery Science Theater 3000: The Return—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Sandy Wexler—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

April 15
Disney’s Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey (1993)
Slam—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

April 18
Lucas Brothers: On Drugs—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

April 19
A Plastic Ocean

April 21
Bill Nye Saves the World: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Girlboss: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Hot Girls Wanted: Turned On: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Sand Castle—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
Tales by Light: Season 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Mr. Peabody & Sherman Show: Season 4—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Prestige (2006)
Tramps—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

April 22
The Great British Baking Show: Masterclass: Season 1-3 (2016)
The Secret Life of Pets (2016)

April 23
Liv and Maddie: Season 4 (2016)
Phantom (2013)

April 24
Long Nights Short Mornings (2016)

April 25
Disney’s Queen of Katwe (2016)
The 101-Year-Old Man Who Skipped Out on the Bill and Disappeared—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
Vir Das: Abroad Understanding—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

April 26
Real Rescues: Season 6-7 (2012)
Trust (2010)

April 27
Las Chicas del Cable: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

April 28
A Murder in the Park (2014)
Casting JonBenet—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Dear White People: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Rodney King—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
Small Crimes—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

April 30
Sofia the First: Season 3 (2015)
