Nick Viall & Vanessa Grimaldi Address Criticism That They're 'Awkward' - Watch Now

Nick Viall and his DWTS pro partner Peta Murgatroyd make an appearance on The Ellen Show, airing later today!

On the show, Nick‘s fiancee Vanessa was in the audience, and Ellen asked them about the speculation that they’re awkward together. The notion that they’re awkward together came about during the After the Rose special after The Bachelor finale, where they were perceived as acting strangely towards each other.

“I didn’t see the After the Rose because I could not commit to four hours of television. I heard that some people thought it was awkward, that y’all were awkward together,” Ellen said.

“I didn’t think so,” Vanessa responded. “I think we both went in it wanting to be honest and open about couples, you know, sometimes things can get tough. But we’re very committed to each other, we love each other, and that’s what we’re focusing on.”