Paris Jackson Keeps Busy in the Big Apple & Hits Up 'Hamilton'

Paris Jackson is keeping super busy while in the Big Apple!

The 18-year-old model and actress was originally in NYC for her debut late night talk show appearance on The Tonight Show but has been making the most of her trip.

Paris was spotted grabbing lunch with a friend before heading to her modeling agency headquarters on Tuesday afternoon (March 21).

Later that night, Paris met up with a male friend to attend a performance of hugely popular musical Hamilton.

While heading out of the show, Paris was met by a huge group of fans who were waiting outside!

Sounds like a jam-packed trip!