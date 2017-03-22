Queen Elizabeth Was at Buckingham Palace During London Attack

Queen Elizabeth was apparently just one mile away from the Houses of Parliament, at Buckingham Palace, when the shooting occurred in London, England on Wednesday (March 22).

Royal representatives would not officially comment on the whereabouts of the Queen, but the Royal Standard was flying above palace, indicating she was inside.

Representatives would not comment on the whereabouts of Prince William, Kate Middleton, and Prince Harry due to the fact that it should go through police, People reports.

Prince Charles was miles away from London in Yorkshire carrying out some royal duties.