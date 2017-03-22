Reese Witherspoon's Daughter Ava Phillippe Calls Reese 'One of My Best Friends' on Her Birthday

Reese Witherspoon just got the sweetest birthday message ever from her daughter Ava Phillipe!

The 17-year-old daughter of Reese and ex husband Ryan Phillippe took to Instagram today (March 22) to wish her mom a happy birthday, where she called Reese “one of her best friends.” How sweet is that?!

As Ava has gotten older and become more independent, she is starting to look more and more just like Reese!

Check out Ava‘s sweet post to her mom below!

happy birthday to one of my best friends. 💋🎉🎂❤️💐 A post shared by Ava Phillippe (@avaphillippe) on Mar 22, 2017 at 7:48am PDT

