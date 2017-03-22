Ryan Gosling Explains Why He Giggled During Oscars Mishap

Top Stories
Wed, 22 March 2017 at 7:37 pm

Ryan Gosling is opening up about why he started giggling on stage at the 2017 Oscars when it was revealed that Moonlight had actually won Best Picture over his movie La La Land!

The 36-year-old actor opened up while appearing as a guest at the Adobe Summit on Wednesday afternoon (March 22) in Las Vegas.

“What really was happening as I was watching, it was surreal anyway, I was watching people start to have this panicked reaction in the crowd and guys were coming on with headsets and I felt like someone had been hurt,” Ryan said. “I thought there was some kind of medical situation, and I had this worst case scenario playing out in my head.”

“And then I just heard, oh Moonlight won and I was so relieved that I started laughing,” Ryan added. “But truthfully, I was also so thrilled that Moonlight won, I know the director…I’ve worked with them before. It’s such a ground breaking film, made for a million dollars, and incredible achievement and I’m so happy for them that they were being recognized.”
Photos: Jeff Bottari/AP Images for Adob
