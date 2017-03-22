Top Stories
Taylor Kinney Opens Up About Dating After Split with Lady Gaga

Taylor Kinney Opens Up About Dating After Split with Lady Gaga

The New 'Baywatch' Trailer Is Total Eye Candy - Watch Now!

The New 'Baywatch' Trailer Is Total Eye Candy - Watch Now!

Cate Blanchett on Playing Thor's First Female Villian: 'Can You Believe We're Having This Conversation &amp; It's 2017'

Cate Blanchett on Playing Thor's First Female Villian: 'Can You Believe We're Having This Conversation & It's 2017'

Wed, 22 March 2017 at 10:36 am

Ryan Reynolds & Jake Gyllenhaal Answer Google Autocomplete Questions in Hilarious Interview - Watch Now!

Ryan Reynolds & Jake Gyllenhaal Answer Google Autocomplete Questions in Hilarious Interview - Watch Now!

Life co-star Jake Gyllenhaal and Ryan Reynolds did an entire interview where they answered questions from Google Autocomplete – and it’s amazing.

Some of the questions the pair had to answer are “Does Ryan Reynolds Wear Eyeliner,” “Can Jake Gyllenhaal Kiss?,” ” Does Ryan Reynolds have a twin brother?,” and “How to Get Jake Gyllenhaal’s Hair.”

At one point in the interview, they fake kiss, and Jake then gives out Ryan‘s burner phone number.

Watch the interview below, and catch Life in theaters this Friday!


Ryan Reynolds & Jake Gyllenhaal Answer Google Autocomplete Questions
Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: Jake Gyllenhaal, Ryan Reynolds, Video

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • What happened to Katherine Jackson and where is she? - TMZ
  • Celebs react to Neil Gorsuch's hearing for Supreme Court - Gossip Cop
  • Demi Lovato is wearing a suspicious ring - Just Jared Jr
  • See all your favorite '90s child stars all grown up - Wetpaint
  • Hot photos of Charlie Hunnam on a hike - Lainey Gossip
  • Watch the honest trailer for 1995's Power Rangers - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here