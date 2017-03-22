Top Stories
What's New to Netflix Streaming in April? Full List Announced!

What's New to Netflix Streaming in April? Full List Announced!

The New 'Baywatch' Trailer Is Total Eye Candy - Watch Now!

The New 'Baywatch' Trailer Is Total Eye Candy - Watch Now!

Diane Kruger &amp; Norman Reedus Spotted Kissing in New Photos

Diane Kruger & Norman Reedus Spotted Kissing in New Photos

Wed, 22 March 2017 at 5:45 pm

Selena Gomez Admits She Deletes Instagram App Weekly Because of Negative Comments

Selena Gomez Admits She Deletes Instagram App Weekly Because of Negative Comments

Selena Gomez is opening up about trying to avoid the online trolls that would constantly aim to tear her down.

The 24-year-old entertainer currently holds the position of the most followed celeb account on Instagram with over 114 million followers, but she’s admitting that she has cut herself off from the negativity in the comments by deleting the app at least once a week.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Selena Gomez

“I delete the app from my phone at least once a week,” Selena told The New York Times. “You fixate on the negative ones. They’re not like, ‘You’re ugly.’ It’s like they want to cut to your soul. Imagine all the insecurities that you already feel about yourself and having someone write a paragraph pointing out every little thing—even if it’s just physical.”

Selena also shared in her Vogue cover story that she had to distance herself from Instagram because she was becoming too consumed with it, saying that it was “putting things in my head that I didn’t want to care about.”

Also pictured inside: Selena Gomez stepping out for lunch with her friends on Wednesday afternoon (March 22) in Malibu, Calif.
Just Jared on Facebook
selena gomez admits to deleting instagram once week 01
selena gomez admits to deleting instagram once week 02
selena gomez admits to deleting instagram once week 03
selena gomez admits to deleting instagram once week 04
selena gomez admits to deleting instagram once week 05

Photos: AKM-GSI
Posted to: Selena Gomez

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • What happened to Katherine Jackson and where is she? - TMZ
  • Celebs react to Neil Gorsuch's hearing for Supreme Court - Gossip Cop
  • Demi Lovato is wearing a suspicious ring - Just Jared Jr
  • See all your favorite '90s child stars all grown up - Wetpaint
  • Hot photos of Charlie Hunnam on a hike - Lainey Gossip
  • Watch the honest trailer for 1995's Power Rangers - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here