Selena Gomez Admits She Deletes Instagram App Weekly Because of Negative Comments

Selena Gomez is opening up about trying to avoid the online trolls that would constantly aim to tear her down.

The 24-year-old entertainer currently holds the position of the most followed celeb account on Instagram with over 114 million followers, but she’s admitting that she has cut herself off from the negativity in the comments by deleting the app at least once a week.

“I delete the app from my phone at least once a week,” Selena told The New York Times. “You fixate on the negative ones. They’re not like, ‘You’re ugly.’ It’s like they want to cut to your soul. Imagine all the insecurities that you already feel about yourself and having someone write a paragraph pointing out every little thing—even if it’s just physical.”

Selena also shared in her Vogue cover story that she had to distance herself from Instagram because she was becoming too consumed with it, saying that it was “putting things in my head that I didn’t want to care about.”

