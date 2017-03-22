Top Stories
Taylor Kinney Opens Up About Dating After Split with Lady Gaga

The New 'Baywatch' Trailer Is Total Eye Candy - Watch Now!

Cate Blanchett on Playing Thor's First Female Villian: 'Can You Believe We're Having This Conversation & It's 2017'

Wed, 22 March 2017 at 10:18 am

Shia LaBeouf Announces 'He Will Not Divide Us' Change: 'America Is Simply Not Safe Enough For This Artwork to Exist'

Shia LaBeouf has announced that his He Will Not Divide Us exhibit will be officially adopted by FACT (Foundation for Art and Creative Technology) in Liverpool, UK

The installation originally was conceived in New York City as a four-year installation against Donald Trump‘s presidency. However, the project was moved from New York City due to “to constant disruption and hate speech by far-right extremists, and a lack of institutional support.”

The project then moved to New Mexico, but, “due to disruption by neo-Nazis,” the project has needed to find a new home again. The project then moved to an unknown location, but threats apparently escalated.

“Events have shown that America is simply not safe enough for this artwork to exist…We are proud to be continuing the project at FACT, an arts centre at the heart of the community,” Shia and his collaborators, Rönkkö & Turner, said in a statement about the He Will Not Divide Us installation. Stay tuned for more updates.
Photos: Getty
