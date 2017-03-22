Top Stories
Wed, 22 March 2017 at 5:42 pm

Taraji P. Henson & Nia Long Feud Rumors Are 'Complete Nonsense'

Taraji P. Henson & Nia Long Feud Rumors Are 'Complete Nonsense'

Rumors that Taraji P. Henson and Nia Long are feuding are so not true!

The Empire co-stars were recently the subject of reports that they were not getting along on the hit show’s set.

TMZ reported that Nia was being rude to the show’s crew and this totally aggravated Taraji.

“This story is complete nonsense. Throughout her long, established career, Nia has been nothing but a consummate professional treating all members of productions with respect,” Nia‘s rep said in a statement.

They added, “This is nothing but another complete fabrication about a series that has been plagued by constant rumors of drama and misconduct.”
Photos: WENN
