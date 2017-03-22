Todd Fisher Says Debbie Reynolds 'Asked For Permission' to Be With Carrie

Todd Fisher is recounting his final moments with his mom Debbie Reynolds, following the untimely passing of his sister Carrie.

The 58-year-old filmmaker told ET that after Carrie‘s death, Debbie began to run him through her own estate and made major changes about where and how she wanted to be buried.

“My mother said to me the night that Carrie died…we were talking that night and I didn’t know what was happening, but she was setting me up for her leaving the planet…My mother said, ‘I know that’s tough. It might be tougher even, you know…I don’t know for sure when I [will] go,’” Todd explained.

He added, “I was like, ‘Well, look, fortunately we don’t have to face that right now, you know, we just face this. But then she was like asking my permission [to go]…The next morning, we had a little further dialogue and she chose to leave the planet in front of my face two feet away…She literally looked at me and said, ‘I want to go be with Carrie‘ and closed her eyes and went to sleep.”

Debbie and Carrie‘s public memorial service is set to take place on March 25th at 1 PM PST and will be live-streamed on DebbieReynolds.com.