Wed, 22 March 2017 at 9:56 am

Where Is Richard Simmons? His Brother Responds to Transitioning Rumors

Where Is Richard Simmons? His Brother Responds to Transitioning Rumors

Richard Simmons has not been seen in public in years, and his brother, Lenny Simmons, is coming to his defense against rumors that have been circulating.

“My brother is fine,” Lenny, 70, told People of his 68-year-old brother. “He’s not sick. There’s nothing medically wrong with him at all. My wife Cathy and I were out there for Christmas and spent five days with him. “He’s not sick. There’s nothing medically wrong with him at all. These things about him transitioning to a woman are ridiculous. My wife Cathy and I were out there for Christmas and spent five days with him and I can assure you, he’s not transitioning into anything but himself.”

“After 40-some odd years, he just decided that he wants to rest. He’s 68 years old now and he’s in good health, but he just wants time for himself,” Lenny continued.

There has been public concern for Richard over the years after some of his friends have come forward to claim they haven’t haven’t been able to see him in years. A podcast, Missing Richard Simmons, has shed light on where he is, though his rep has slammed the recordings as ridiculous.
WENN
