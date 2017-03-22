Who Went Home on 'Survivor' 2017? Week 3 Spoilers & Recap

SPOILER ALERT! DO NOT CONTINUE IF YOU DON’T WANT TO KNOW WHAT HAPPENED!

The third episode of Survivor: Game Changers aired on Wednesday (March 22) and it had one of the craziest tribal councils that we have ever seen!

Only one of the three tribes was granted immunity and the other two tribes were sent to tribal councils. The big twist though was that only one person would be sent home, so the two tribes would be voting together.

Right before tribal council, someone found an idol and it played a big part into what happened at the end.

Tai found a idol and he gave it to Sierra. Nearly all of the votes from the other tribe were placed for Sierra and they were all canceled by the idol.

Malcolm was sent home in a huge shocker.

Malcolm Freberg

Age: 29

Hometown: Hermosa Beach, Calif.

Previously Played On: Season 25: Philippines – Finished 4th & Jury Member

Season 26: Caramoan – Finished 9th & Jury Member