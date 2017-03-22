Top Stories
What's New to Netflix Streaming in April? Full List Announced!

What's New to Netflix Streaming in April? Full List Announced!

The New 'Baywatch' Trailer Is Total Eye Candy - Watch Now!

The New 'Baywatch' Trailer Is Total Eye Candy - Watch Now!

Diane Kruger &amp; Norman Reedus Spotted Kissing in New Photos

Diane Kruger & Norman Reedus Spotted Kissing in New Photos

Wed, 22 March 2017 at 8:57 pm

Who Went Home on 'Survivor' 2017? Week 3 Spoilers & Recap

Who Went Home on 'Survivor' 2017? Week 3 Spoilers & Recap

SPOILER ALERT! DO NOT CONTINUE IF YOU DON’T WANT TO KNOW WHAT HAPPENED!

The third episode of Survivor: Game Changers aired on Wednesday (March 22) and it had one of the craziest tribal councils that we have ever seen!

Only one of the three tribes was granted immunity and the other two tribes were sent to tribal councils. The big twist though was that only one person would be sent home, so the two tribes would be voting together.

Right before tribal council, someone found an idol and it played a big part into what happened at the end.

Click inside to find out who went home…

Beware of spoilers after this point!

Tai found a idol and he gave it to Sierra. Nearly all of the votes from the other tribe were placed for Sierra and they were all canceled by the idol.

Malcolm was sent home in a huge shocker.

Malcolm Freberg

Age: 29
Hometown: Hermosa Beach, Calif.
Previously Played On: Season 25: Philippines – Finished 4th & Jury Member
Season 26: Caramoan – Finished 9th & Jury Member
Just Jared on Facebook
survivor season 24 game changers 01
survivor season 24 game changers 02
survivor season 24 game changers 03
survivor season 24 game changers 04
survivor season 24 game changers 05
survivor season 24 game changers 06
survivor season 24 game changers 07
survivor season 24 game changers 08
survivor season 24 game changers 09
survivor season 24 game changers 10
survivor season 24 game changers 11
survivor season 24 game changers 12
survivor season 24 game changers 13
survivor season 24 game changers 14
survivor season 24 game changers 15
survivor season 24 game changers 16
survivor season 24 game changers 17
survivor season 24 game changers 18
survivor season 24 game changers 19
survivor season 24 game changers 20

Photos: CBS
Posted to: Survivor, Television

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • What happened to Katherine Jackson and where is she? - TMZ
  • Celebs react to Neil Gorsuch's hearing for Supreme Court - Gossip Cop
  • Demi Lovato is wearing a suspicious ring - Just Jared Jr
  • See all your favorite '90s child stars all grown up - Wetpaint
  • Hot photos of Charlie Hunnam on a hike - Lainey Gossip
  • Watch the honest trailer for 1995's Power Rangers - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here