Wed, 22 March 2017 at 1:16 am

William Shatner Campaigns to Kick Nick Viall Off 'DWTS,' The Bachelor Responds

William Shatner Campaigns to Kick Nick Viall Off 'DWTS,' The Bachelor Responds

It appears that no one dislikes former The Bachelor star Nick Viall more than William Shatner!

The legendary actor has started a campaign on Twitter to get the reality star kicked off Dancing With the Stars.

“My goal for #DWTS is to knock Bachelor Nick out ASAP. Who is with me? 👍🏻😏,” Shatner, 85, kicked off the night during his Twitter spree. He added, “Whoever your favorite is – just not Nick- make the 10 phone calls for them.”

William continuously tweeted throughout the night urging his fans to vote for anyone except Nick, who later responded by simply tweeting a sad face at the actor.

Peta Murgatroyd, who is Nick‘s partner, tweeted three crying faces and she got a reply from the actor. “Peta, you know I love you. 💕 Congratulations on becoming a mommy. Just can’t cheer you on this season. Love to Maks & Shia,” he said.

Click inside to see some of William Shatner’s many tweets…

You can read some of William‘s many tweets below.
Photos: ABC, WENN
