Zac Efron Opens Up About Dressing as a Woman for 'Baywatch'

Zac Efron showed an entirely new side to himself in the latest Baywatch trailer!

The 29-year-old actor threw on a pair of heels and some makeup to go undercover in drag – and he says it was one of his hardest stunts!

Zac took to his Twitter to open up about his moment in drag.

“Mad respect to all the ladies who can handle heels. 1 of my hardest stunts EVER on #Baywatch,” he wrote.

Baywatch is set to hit theaters on May 19th.