Taylor Kinney Opens Up About Dating After Split with Lady Gaga

The New 'Baywatch' Trailer Is Total Eye Candy - Watch Now!

Cate Blanchett on Playing Thor's First Female Villian: 'Can You Believe We're Having This Conversation & It's 2017'

Wed, 22 March 2017 at 12:41 pm

Zac Efron Opens Up About Dressing as a Woman for 'Baywatch'

Zac Efron showed an entirely new side to himself in the latest Baywatch trailer!

The 29-year-old actor threw on a pair of heels and some makeup to go undercover in drag – and he says it was one of his hardest stunts!

Zac took to his Twitter to open up about his moment in drag.

“Mad respect to all the ladies who can handle heels. 1 of my hardest stunts EVER on #Baywatch,” he wrote.

In case you missed it, be sure to check out the entire new Baywatch trailer.

Baywatch is set to hit theaters on May 19th.
