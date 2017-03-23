16 TV Shows Renewed By CBS - Full List!
CBS has announced a slate of show renewals for the 2017-2018 season.
The slate of renewals includes 6 comedies, 9 dramas, 1 reality series, and 2 news programs.
Shows that were not addressed in this round of announcements include Elementary, 2 Broke Girls, Amazing Race, Code Black, and Criminal Minds. We are unsure if these shows will be cancelled or picked up for more episodes.
Stay tuned as more TV renewals and cancellations come in from other networks.
Click inside to find out which CBS shows were renewed for next season…
Big Bang Theory
Blue Bloods
Hawaii Five-0
Life in Pieces
Madam Secretary
Mom
NCIS: Los Angeles
NCIS
NCIS: New Orleans
Scorpion
Bull
Kevin Can Wait
MacGyver
Man With a Plan
Superior Donuts
Survivor
60 Minutes
48 Hours