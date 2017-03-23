16 TV Shows Renewed By CBS - Full List!

CBS has announced a slate of show renewals for the 2017-2018 season.

The slate of renewals includes 6 comedies, 9 dramas, 1 reality series, and 2 news programs.

Shows that were not addressed in this round of announcements include Elementary, 2 Broke Girls, Amazing Race, Code Black, and Criminal Minds. We are unsure if these shows will be cancelled or picked up for more episodes.

Stay tuned as more TV renewals and cancellations come in from other networks.

Big Bang Theory

Blue Bloods

Hawaii Five-0

Life in Pieces

Madam Secretary

Mom

NCIS: Los Angeles

NCIS

NCIS: New Orleans

Scorpion

Bull

Kevin Can Wait

MacGyver

Man With a Plan

Superior Donuts

Survivor

60 Minutes

48 Hours