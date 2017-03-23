Top Stories
What's New to Netflix Streaming in April? Full List Announced!

What's New to Netflix Streaming in April? Full List Announced!

'Love Actually' Reunion Trailer Debuts, Brings Back the Cue Cards - Watch Now!

'Love Actually' Reunion Trailer Debuts, Brings Back the Cue Cards - Watch Now!

Sia Shows Her Face, Makes Rare Appearance Out Without Her Wig!

Sia Shows Her Face, Makes Rare Appearance Out Without Her Wig!

Thu, 23 March 2017 at 11:16 am

16 TV Shows Renewed By CBS - Full List!

16 TV Shows Renewed By CBS - Full List!

CBS has announced a slate of show renewals for the 2017-2018 season.

The slate of renewals includes 6 comedies, 9 dramas, 1 reality series, and 2 news programs.

Shows that were not addressed in this round of announcements include Elementary, 2 Broke Girls, Amazing Race, Code Black, and Criminal Minds. We are unsure if these shows will be cancelled or picked up for more episodes.

Stay tuned as more TV renewals and cancellations come in from other networks.

Click inside to find out which CBS shows were renewed for next season…

Big Bang Theory
Blue Bloods
Hawaii Five-0
Life in Pieces
Madam Secretary
Mom
NCIS: Los Angeles
NCIS
NCIS: New Orleans
Scorpion
Bull
Kevin Can Wait
MacGyver
Man With a Plan
Superior Donuts
Survivor
60 Minutes
48 Hours
Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: CBS, Television

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Usher goes shirtless while on vacation in Mexico - TMZ
  • Casey Affleck and his girlfriend are not getting married - Gossip Cop
  • Emma Roberts has started a book club - Just Jared Jr
  • Is DWTS pro Sharna Burgoss dating her partner Bonner Bolton? - Wetpaint
  • Lindsay Lohan is pitching a new social media hacking reality show - Lainey Gossip
  • The Eiffel Tower is going dark to honor London terrorist attack victims - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here