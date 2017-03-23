Top Stories
Thu, 23 March 2017 at 2:04 pm

Adele Pays Tribute to London After Tragic Attack - Watch Now

Adele Pays Tribute to London After Tragic Attack - Watch Now

Adele took a moment to send her love to London during her concert in New Zealand on Wednesday (March 22).

“Today there was a terror attack in my hometown of London. I’m literally on the other side of the world and I want them to see our lights and to hear us,” the 28-year-old entertainer said to her concert crowd.

“It’s very strange not being home, all I want to do today is be at home with my friends and family. All of them are fine but there are four people [the death count was four at the time] who aren’t fine so let’s dedicate this to them tonight,” Adele continued.

Watch the moment below…
WENN
