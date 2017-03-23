Adriana Lima Calls Miami Home Because She Feels Like She's In Brazil!

Adriana Lima has opened up about why she decided to move to Miami with her two children – Sienna Lima Jarić and Valentina Lima Jarić!

“The best restaurant in Miami, I have to say, is my home,” the 35-year-old Brazilian supermodel reveals in her Ocean Drive March 2017 cover feature. “I wanted to find a base where it was always summer, always nice and welcoming, with warm people and a beautiful ocean. I just fell in love with Miami. Plus, there are so many Brazilians here, too, so I feel like I’m in Brazil. I love to go walk the streets and Wynwood Walls and look at art.”

“I’m pretty low-key when I’m walking around—I think because people are used to seeing me with makeup and hair and in lingerie,” Adriana added. “I usually don’t wear any makeup and [have] my hair up, and I’m always in sports clothes, especially with my kids.”

Pictured: Adriana striking a pose at her Ocean Drive March Issue Cover Celebration held at KOMODO on Wednesday (March 22) in Miami, Fla.



FYI: Adriana is wearing a Micha dress with Giuseppe Zanotti heels.