Thu, 23 March 2017 at 9:20 pm

Adrien Brody Joins 'Peaky Blinders' - Get the Scoop on the Upcoming Season!

Adrien Brody Joins 'Peaky Blinders' - Get the Scoop on the Upcoming Season!

Adrien Brody has been cast in the upcoming fourth season of Peaky Blinders!

After joining the cast during filming in Liverpool last week, the 43-year-old Oscar-winning actor confirmed on his Twitter that he is joining the hit BBC show.

As of now, Adrien‘s role on the show has been kept under wraps, but show creator Steven Knight said he literally wrote the role for Adrien.

“It’s fantastic to have Adrien join our team,” Steven said. “He genuinely was the actor in my head when I wrote the part. I’m sure he will be a formidable presence in the world of the Peaky Blinders.”

Season four will pick up when “Tommy Shelby (played by Cillian Murphy) receives a mysterious letter on Christmas Eve and realizes the Peaky Blinders are in danger of annihilation. As the enemy closes in, he flees his country house and returns to the streets of Small Heath, Birmingham where a desperate fight for survival begins,” Deadline reports.

Season four of Peaky Blinders is set to premiere later this year.
Photos: Getty
