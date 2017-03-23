Alexander Skarsgard & Girlfriend Alexa Chung Grab Coffee in NYC!

Alexander Skarsgard and his girlfriend Alexa Chung hold their cups of coffee while strolling around town on Thursday afternoon (March 23) in New York City.

The 40-year-old actor and the 33-year-old fashionista are rarely photographed together in public, but they are clearly still going strong!

Alexander was most recently seen in theaters in the indie film War on Everyone and you can currently catch him on the HBO limited series Big Little Lies. He plays the husband of Nicole Kidman‘s character and we’ve seen a whole lot of both of them during their love scenes!