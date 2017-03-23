'Alien: Covenant' Debuts Creepy New Poster!

The new poster for Alien: Covenant is so creepy!

Here’s a synopsis: The crew of the colony ship Covenant, bound for a remote planet on the far side of the galaxy, discovers what they think is an uncharted paradise, but is actually a dark, dangerous world. When they uncover a threat beyond their imagination, they must attempt a harrowing escape.

Michael Fassbender, Katherine Waterston, Billy Crudup, Danny McBride, Demián Bichir, Carmen Ejogo, James Franco, Jussie Smollett, and more also star in the film.

Ridley Scott‘s film hits theaters on May 19.

See the full poster below…