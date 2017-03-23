Top Stories
What's New to Netflix Streaming in April? Full List Announced!

'Love Actually' Reunion Trailer Debuts, Brings Back the Cue Cards - Watch Now!

Sia Shows Her Face, Makes Rare Appearance Out Without Her Wig!

Thu, 23 March 2017 at 12:42 pm

'Alien: Covenant' Debuts Creepy New Poster!

'Alien: Covenant' Debuts Creepy New Poster!

The new poster for Alien: Covenant is so creepy!

Here’s a synopsis: The crew of the colony ship Covenant, bound for a remote planet on the far side of the galaxy, discovers what they think is an uncharted paradise, but is actually a dark, dangerous world. When they uncover a threat beyond their imagination, they must attempt a harrowing escape.

Michael Fassbender, Katherine Waterston, Billy Crudup, Danny McBride, Demián Bichir, Carmen Ejogo, James Franco, Jussie Smollett, and more also star in the film.

Ridley Scott‘s film hits theaters on May 19.

See the full poster below…
alien covenant poster 01

