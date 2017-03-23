Amber Heard Advocates for LGBT Rights at Pride & Prejudice Conference

Amber Heard is all smiles as she speaks on stage during the Pride & Prejudice Summit on Thursday afternoon (March 23) in New York City.

The 30-year-old actress went business chic for the event where she spoke to The Economist magazine’s deputy editor Tom Standage about how film and arts are pushing for the progress on LGBT rights.

Amber also shared during the conference that she has decided to make her Instagram account public!

Amber is currently busy filming Marvel’s upcoming superhero film Aquaman alongside Jason Momoa.

