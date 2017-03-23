Top Stories
Amy Schumer Drops Out of 'Barbie' Movie Due to Schedule

Amy Schumer Drops Out of 'Barbie' Movie Due to Schedule

Sia Has Shown Her Face Many, Many Times Without a Wig

Sia Has Shown Her Face Many, Many Times Without a Wig

Diane Kruger &amp; Norman Reedus Kiss, Pack on PDA in NYC!

Diane Kruger & Norman Reedus Kiss, Pack on PDA in NYC!

Becky G Comments on Playing the First LGBT Superhero in a Film

Becky G Comments on Playing the First LGBT Superhero in a Film

Thu, 23 March 2017 at 10:03 pm

Amber Heard Advocates for LGBT Rights at Pride & Prejudice Conference

Amber Heard Advocates for LGBT Rights at Pride & Prejudice Conference

Amber Heard is all smiles as she speaks on stage during the Pride & Prejudice Summit on Thursday afternoon (March 23) in New York City.

The 30-year-old actress went business chic for the event where she spoke to The Economist magazine’s deputy editor Tom Standage about how film and arts are pushing for the progress on LGBT rights.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Amber Heard

Amber also shared during the conference that she has decided to make her Instagram account public!

Amber is currently busy filming Marvel’s upcoming superhero film Aquaman alongside Jason Momoa.

10+ pictures inside of Amber Heard on stage during the conference…
Just Jared on Facebook
amber heard advocates for lgbt rights at conference 01
amber heard advocates for lgbt rights at conference 02
amber heard advocates for lgbt rights at conference 03
amber heard advocates for lgbt rights at conference 04
amber heard advocates for lgbt rights at conference 05
amber heard advocates for lgbt rights at conference 06
amber heard advocates for lgbt rights at conference 07
amber heard advocates for lgbt rights at conference 08
amber heard advocates for lgbt rights at conference 09
amber heard advocates for lgbt rights at conference 10

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Amber Heard

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Usher goes shirtless while on vacation in Mexico - TMZ
  • Casey Affleck and his girlfriend are not getting married - Gossip Cop
  • Emma Roberts has started a book club - Just Jared Jr
  • Is DWTS pro Sharna Burgoss dating her partner Bonner Bolton? - Wetpaint
  • Lindsay Lohan is pitching a new social media hacking reality show - Lainey Gossip
  • The Eiffel Tower is going dark to honor London terrorist attack victims - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here