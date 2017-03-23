Amy Schumer Drops Out of 'Barbie' Movie Due to Schedule

Top Stories
Thu, 23 March 2017 at 6:24 pm

Amy Schumer has announced that she has dropped out of the upcoming live-action Barbie movie due to scheduling conflicts.

Sony Pictures still plans on moving forward with the movie and a new leading lady will be revealed soon.

“Sadly, I’m no longer able to commit to Barbie due to scheduling conflicts,” Amy told Variety in a statement. “The film has so much promise, and Sony and Mattel have been great partners. I’m bummed, but look forward to seeing Barbie on the big screen.”

The film is set to follow a character who is kicked out of Barbieland for not being perfect enough and she lands in a real-world adventure. Amy did a rewrite of the script, but it’s not know if her edits will be kept for the new actress.
  • j b

    This is the best possible thing for this movie as nobody would have bought the idea of Barbie being so fat and unattractive.

  • Visitor

    Sure Amy. It has nothing to do with the public backlash against you.

