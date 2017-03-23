Beyonce Makes Surprise FaceTime Call to Fan Sick with Cancer

Beyonce helped fulfill a sick fan’s dream come true this week.

The 35-year-old entertainer FaceTimed with high school student Ebony Banks – a fan who has stage four cancer.

The Houston-based teen has had to spend the majority of her senior year at the MD Anderson Cancer Center fighting a rare form of cancer. Earlier this month, the school district held a special graduation ceremony for Ebony at the hospital.

As a graduation gift, Ebony‘s friends created the “#EBOBMEETSMEYONCE” hashtag on social medias to help Ebony meet her Beyonce.

During the call, Ebony told Beyonce that she loves her, and Queen Bey responded back with, “I love you.”