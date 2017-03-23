Beyonce Makes Surprise FaceTime Call to Fan Sick with Cancer
Beyonce helped fulfill a sick fan’s dream come true this week.
The 35-year-old entertainer FaceTimed with high school student Ebony Banks – a fan who has stage four cancer.
The Houston-based teen has had to spend the majority of her senior year at the MD Anderson Cancer Center fighting a rare form of cancer. Earlier this month, the school district held a special graduation ceremony for Ebony at the hospital.
As a graduation gift, Ebony‘s friends created the “#EBOBMEETSMEYONCE” hashtag on social medias to help Ebony meet her Beyonce.
During the call, Ebony told Beyonce that she loves her, and Queen Bey responded back with, “I love you.”
Beyoncé facetiming with Ebony, a fan with a rare cancer disease whose last wish was to see Beyoncé. ❤️️💙 pic.twitter.com/pCkGzF4feZ
