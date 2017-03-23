Bill Hader Talks Playing Alpha 5 In 'Power Rangers' - Watch Here!

Bill Hader has opened up about playing robot Alpha 5 in the much anticipated Power Rangers movie, hitting theaters everywhere on Friday (March 24)!

While making an appearance to promote the flick on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Wednesday (March 23), the 38-year-old dished about all the voices he tried out for the role and working with Bryan Cranston and Elizabeth Banks.

“Initially you come in with a bunch of voices but I’ve done so many voices, I’ve run out of them,” Bill revealed. “So I was basically like ‘what if we just do mine?’”

Bill also talked about the secret alien language that he, Bryan and Elizabeth had to learn. “Elizabeth Banks is in the movie and she plays Rita Repulsa, she’s the bad guy, and she’s awesome in it,” Bill told Jimmy. “She leaned the language and is fluent in it.”



Bill Hader on Playing Alpha 5 in ‘Power Rangers’

Pictured: Bill attending the premiere of Power Rangers held at Fox Bruin Theatre on Wednesday (March 22) in Los Angeles.

