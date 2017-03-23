Top Stories
Billie Lourd Shops With Boyfriend Taylor Lautner Ahead of Public Memorial For Mom Carrie Fisher

Billie Lourd Shops With Boyfriend Taylor Lautner Ahead of Public Memorial For Mom Carrie Fisher

Billie Lourd sticks close to her boyfriend Taylor Lautner while out shopping in West Hollywood, Calif., on Thursday (March 23).

The two former Scream Queens actors did a bit of shopping together just days a head of her mom Carrie Fisher and grandmother Debbie Reynoldspublic memorial this weekend.

At one time, it was in the cards that Billie was going to perform at the event.

“She said at one point she was gonna sing ‘Tammy,’ my mother’s hit, and I was like, ‘I don’t know how you could do that. I couldn’t do it,’” Billie‘s uncle, Todd Fisher shared with ET.

He adds, “We started having reality checks on these things. She realized, ‘I’d be lucky to sit through this. I can assure you that there isn’t going to be a dry eye in the house at different times.”

See more pics of Taylor and Billie out together below:
