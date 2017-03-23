Brooklyn Decker Says That Women 'Can Have It All'!

Brooklyn Decker‘s done it all, from modeling to acting to becoming a mother to launching her very own app Finery – and so can you, according to her!

“I think women are taught, and now more than ever and there’s something beautiful about it, that we do have to do it all,” the 29-year-old entertainer expressed while attending Refinery29′s HER BRAIN Insights Panel at Hint Water Headquarters on Wednesday (March 22) San Francisco, Calif.

“We have to be a good spouse, and be a good friend, and a mother, and have an incredibly thriving career. And that’s real, but I don’t necessarily see that as a bad thing as long as we can let ourselves know we can succeed at everything,” Brooklyn added. “And it doesn’t exactly have to be at the same time. So there is pressure to do it all, but the narrative that we can start changing, and that I do see changing, is that you can have it all, you don’t have to do it all at once.”

That same day, Brooklyn hit the red carpet at the special season three screening premiere of her hit show Grace and Frankie held at ArcLight Hollywood in Hollywood.

Brooklyn was joined at the event by her co-stars Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Sam Waterston, Baron Vaughn, June Diane Raphael, Martin Sheen, Ernie Hudson and Lindsey Kraft, as well as executive producers Howard Moirris and Marta Kaufman.



I feel so incredibly lucky to have a role on this show. Season 3 @graceandfrankie comin' at you FRIDAY!! A post shared by Brooklyn Decker (@brooklyndecker) on Mar 22, 2017 at 7:23pm PDT

FYI: Jane is wearing an Elie Saab ensemble.