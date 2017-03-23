Chris Pratt Responds to Body Shamers Who Said He's Too Thin

Chris Pratt is speaking out after he was body shamed by people who commented on some of his recent Instagram videos.

The 37-year-old Passengers actor was told that he looks too thin in a series of videos he has been posting lately about his snacks while filming Jurassic World 2.

“So many people have said I look too thin in my recent episodes of #WHATSMYSNACK Some have gone as far as to say I look ‘skeletal,’” Chris said in a new post.

“Well, just because I am a male doesn’t mean I’m impervious to your whispers. Body shaming hurts. So to prove my security in the way I look I’m posting a current selfie of me at what I consider a very healthy weight. 500lbs. Zero percent body fat. Totally JK guys. This is a T Rex skull. Nailed you so bad. Omg,” he captioned the below picture.

