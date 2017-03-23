Top Stories
Amy Schumer Drops Out of 'Barbie' Movie Due to Schedule

Amy Schumer Drops Out of 'Barbie' Movie Due to Schedule

Sia Has Shown Her Face Many, Many Times Without a Wig

Sia Has Shown Her Face Many, Many Times Without a Wig

Diane Kruger &amp; Norman Reedus Kiss, Pack on PDA in NYC!

Diane Kruger & Norman Reedus Kiss, Pack on PDA in NYC!

Becky G Comments on Playing the First LGBT Superhero in a Film

Becky G Comments on Playing the First LGBT Superhero in a Film

Thu, 23 March 2017 at 9:36 pm

Chris Pratt Responds to Body Shamers Who Said He's Too Thin

Chris Pratt Responds to Body Shamers Who Said He's Too Thin

Chris Pratt is speaking out after he was body shamed by people who commented on some of his recent Instagram videos.

The 37-year-old Passengers actor was told that he looks too thin in a series of videos he has been posting lately about his snacks while filming Jurassic World 2.

“So many people have said I look too thin in my recent episodes of #WHATSMYSNACK Some have gone as far as to say I look ‘skeletal,’” Chris said in a new post.

“Well, just because I am a male doesn’t mean I’m impervious to your whispers. Body shaming hurts. So to prove my security in the way I look I’m posting a current selfie of me at what I consider a very healthy weight. 500lbs. Zero percent body fat. Totally JK guys. This is a T Rex skull. Nailed you so bad. Omg,” he captioned the below picture.

A post shared by chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) on

Click inside to watch some of the “What’s My Snack” videos…

Watch some of the “What’s My Snack?” videos below!

#WHATSMYSNACK #JurassicWorld2

A post shared by chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) on

#JurassicWorld2 #WHATSMYSNACK watch me eat cat food like a good little boy

A post shared by chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) on

Hot new full length episode of #WHATSMYSNACK

A post shared by chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) on

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Instagram
Posted to: Chris Pratt

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Usher goes shirtless while on vacation in Mexico - TMZ
  • Casey Affleck and his girlfriend are not getting married - Gossip Cop
  • Emma Roberts has started a book club - Just Jared Jr
  • Is DWTS pro Sharna Burgoss dating her partner Bonner Bolton? - Wetpaint
  • Lindsay Lohan is pitching a new social media hacking reality show - Lainey Gossip
  • The Eiffel Tower is going dark to honor London terrorist attack victims - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here