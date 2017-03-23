Top Stories
Thu, 23 March 2017 at 4:04 pm

Christina Ricci is Thankful Social Media Wasn't Around Early in Her Career

Christina Ricci looks gorgeous on the new issue of The Edit.

Here’s what the 37-year-old actress had to share with the mag:

On being grateful for social media’s late start: “I did things in public that were so ill-advised. Iâ€™m so thankful there was no social media back then. My publicist never had a child, I believe, because she had promised her firstborn to so many journalists to quash stories about me. But I had no sense of reality, because I was plucked out of reality when I was eight years old.”

On marriage, motherhood and shedding immaturity: “Marriage shows you your flaws in how you deal with things, and having a child forces you to grow up at the speed of light. Iâ€™m a completely different person than I was before I had my child. Because I was so celebrated for being a child, I think I held onto that immaturity for a very long time. It was the thing that made me special. Then at a certain point, like 35, itâ€™s not so special to be immature.”

On her first role as a leading lady: “Iâ€™ve never been cast in this sort of romantic lead. Iâ€™m not a traditional leading lady. In life people look different, but in movies there is a certain standard of beauty. It doesnâ€™t bother me that people didnâ€™t see me that way, because I did see myself that way.”

For more on Christina, visit Net-A-Porter.com.
christina ricci the edit magazine 01
christina ricci the edit magazine 02
christina ricci the edit magazine 03

Photos: Steven Pan
Posted to: Christina Ricci, Magazine

    I’ve just started watching “Z: The Beginning of Everything” and it’s fantastic.

