David Guetta ft. Nicki Minaj & Lil Wayne: 'Light My Body Up' Stream, Lyrics, & Download - Listen Now!

David Guetta has teamed up with Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne to release a hot new song!

The DJ just dropped his new single “Light My Body Up” where Nicki and Lil Wayne dropped some lyrics on the track.

In case you missed it, Nicki recently broke the record for the most Hot 100 hits of any other female artist with the release of her new songs “No Frauds,” “Regret in Your Tears,” and “Changed It.”

You can download “Light My Body Up” on iTunes here.

Listen to the song below!

Check out the lyrics for the song inside…