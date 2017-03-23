Top Stories
Thu, 23 March 2017 at 8:15 am

Dax Shepard Reveals The Secret To His Successful Marriage With Kristen Bell!

Dax Shepard has revealed that going to therapy with his wife Kristen Bell has been the key to their successful marriage!

“I don’t know what the secret is but I’ll tell you this… we went to therapy early on to learn what our pattern of arguing was and where we needed to stop that,” the 42-year-old actor revealed while making an appearance on Good Morning America on Wednesday (March 22) in New York City. “It’s great too because you go to the therapist and he listens to you talk for about 30 seconds and then he’s like, ‘I got it’.”

That same day, Dax and Kristen stopped by SiriusXM Studios to promote their latest film CHIPS, which hits theaters on Friday (March 24).

Kristen also made an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers that evening, and talked about how she stopped breastfeeding to make her cleavage look bigger for her role.


FYI: Kristen is wearing a ALC ensemble and Jennifer Fisher earrings at Sirius XM, and a Zuhair Murad jumpsuit at Seth Meyers.

Click inside to watch the rest of Kristen Bell’s appearance on Late Night…


