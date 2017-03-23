Top Stories
What's New to Netflix Streaming in April? Full List Announced!

The New 'Baywatch' Trailer Is Total Eye Candy - Watch Now!

Diane Kruger & Norman Reedus Spotted Kissing in New Photos

Thu, 23 March 2017 at 12:12 am

Demi Lovato is Awarded for Her Mental Health Advocacy at Open Mind Gala!

Demi Lovato stuns in a white dress as she and CEO of the CAST Centers Mike Bayer attend UCLA’s Semel Institute Biannual Open Mind Gala on Wednesday night (March 22) at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Other stars spotted arriving at the event were Friends co-stars Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow along with Chord Overstreet.

The event helped benefit mental health research and programs at UCLA.

Demi was honored with the Artistic Award of Courage for how open she’s been about her own battle with bipolar disorder and how’s she has advocated for others suffering to get help.

FYI: Demi is wearing a Valentino dress, Borgioni earrings, Pasquale Bruni ring and bracelet, Alejandra G shoes, while carrying a LK Bennett clutch.

