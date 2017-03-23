Demi Lovato is Awarded for Her Mental Health Advocacy at Open Mind Gala!

Demi Lovato stuns in a white dress as she and CEO of the CAST Centers Mike Bayer attend UCLA’s Semel Institute Biannual Open Mind Gala on Wednesday night (March 22) at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Other stars spotted arriving at the event were Friends co-stars Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow along with Chord Overstreet.

The event helped benefit mental health research and programs at UCLA.

Demi was honored with the Artistic Award of Courage for how open she’s been about her own battle with bipolar disorder and how’s she has advocated for others suffering to get help.

