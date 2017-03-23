Top Stories
Thu, 23 March 2017 at 3:41 pm

Emma Roberts is Mad She's Never Seen a Ghost Before

Emma Roberts is Mad She's Never Seen a Ghost Before

Emma Roberts has never had a supernatural experience.

The 26-year-old actress, who is busy promoting her new film The Blackcoat’s Daughter, says she’s never seen a ghost in real life.

“I’ve never seen a ghost before — would love to,” Emma told WWD. “I’m so mad that I haven’t, to be quite honest.”

She added, “I see one scary movie every few months because I get so easily scared. I’m still recovering from The Conjuring. My friends are always laughing that I do so many scary things. They’re, like, ‘You are the biggest scaredy-cat in the world and you’re on American Horror Story, Scream Queens and you’ve done all these scary movies.’ It’s a little ironic.”

Pictured: Emma stops by The Today Show and the AOL Build Series studios with co-stars Kiernan Shipka, Lucy Boynton, and Osgood Perkins on Thursday (March 23) in New York City.
Just Jared on Facebook
emma roberts kiernan shipka aol build 01
emma roberts kiernan shipka aol build 02
emma roberts kiernan shipka aol build 03
emma roberts kiernan shipka aol build 04
emma roberts kiernan shipka aol build 05
emma roberts kiernan shipka aol build 06
emma roberts kiernan shipka aol build 07
emma roberts kiernan shipka aol build 08
emma roberts kiernan shipka aol build 09
emma roberts kiernan shipka aol build 10
emma roberts kiernan shipka aol build 11
emma roberts kiernan shipka aol build 12
emma roberts kiernan shipka aol build 13
emma roberts kiernan shipka aol build 14
emma roberts kiernan shipka aol build 15
emma roberts kiernan shipka aol build 16
emma roberts kiernan shipka aol build 17
emma roberts kiernan shipka aol build 18
emma roberts kiernan shipka aol build 19
emma roberts kiernan shipka aol build 20
emma roberts kiernan shipka aol build 21
emma roberts kiernan shipka aol build 22
emma roberts kiernan shipka aol build 23
emma roberts kiernan shipka aol build 24
emma roberts kiernan shipka aol build 25
emma roberts kiernan shipka aol build 26
emma roberts kiernan shipka aol build 27
emma roberts kiernan shipka aol build 28
emma roberts kiernan shipka aol build 29
emma roberts kiernan shipka aol build 30
emma roberts kiernan shipka aol build 31
emma roberts kiernan shipka aol build 32
emma roberts kiernan shipka aol build 33
emma roberts kiernan shipka aol build 34
emma roberts kiernan shipka aol build 35
emma roberts kiernan shipka aol build 36

Photos: INSTAR, Mike Pont/ BUILD Series
Posted to: Emma Roberts, Kiernan Shipka, Lucy Boynton, Osgood Perkins

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Usher goes shirtless while on vacation in Mexico - TMZ
  • Casey Affleck and his girlfriend are not getting married - Gossip Cop
  • Emma Roberts has started a book club - Just Jared Jr
  • Is DWTS pro Sharna Burgoss dating her partner Bonner Bolton? - Wetpaint
  • Lindsay Lohan is pitching a new social media hacking reality show - Lainey Gossip
  • The Eiffel Tower is going dark to honor London terrorist attack victims - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here