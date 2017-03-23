Emma Roberts is Mad She's Never Seen a Ghost Before

Emma Roberts has never had a supernatural experience.

The 26-year-old actress, who is busy promoting her new film The Blackcoat’s Daughter, says she’s never seen a ghost in real life.

“I’ve never seen a ghost before — would love to,” Emma told WWD. “I’m so mad that I haven’t, to be quite honest.”

She added, “I see one scary movie every few months because I get so easily scared. I’m still recovering from The Conjuring. My friends are always laughing that I do so many scary things. They’re, like, ‘You are the biggest scaredy-cat in the world and you’re on American Horror Story, Scream Queens and you’ve done all these scary movies.’ It’s a little ironic.”

Pictured: Emma stops by The Today Show and the AOL Build Series studios with co-stars Kiernan Shipka, Lucy Boynton, and Osgood Perkins on Thursday (March 23) in New York City.