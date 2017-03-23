Top Stories
Thu, 23 March 2017 at 2:40 pm

Emma Thompson Says Donald Trump Asked Her Out

Emma Thompson Says Donald Trump Asked Her Out

Emma Thompson revealed on a Scandanavian TV show that while filming her 1998 movie Primary Colors, Donald Trump called her to ask her out.

The Beauty and the Beast actress said she was in her trailer when the phone rang and the voice on the other end said, “Hi, it’s Donald Trump here.” She added, it was “like a moose has just entered my trailer,” (via Page Six).

Emma said he offered her “some accommodation in one of my Trump Towers. They’re really comfortable.” He also apparently said, “I think we would get on very well. Maybe we could have dinner sometime.”
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Donald Trump, Emma Thompson

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Usher goes shirtless while on vacation in Mexico - TMZ
  • Casey Affleck and his girlfriend are not getting married - Gossip Cop
  • Emma Roberts has started a book club - Just Jared Jr
  • Is DWTS pro Sharna Burgoss dating her partner Bonner Bolton? - Wetpaint
  • Lindsay Lohan is pitching a new social media hacking reality show - Lainey Gossip
  • The Eiffel Tower is going dark to honor London terrorist attack victims - The Hollywood Reporter
  • j b

    She sure dodged a bullet by having to be around an evil man like him.

  • j b

    She sure dodged a bullet by having to be around an evil man like him.

A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here