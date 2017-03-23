Emma Thompson Says Donald Trump Asked Her Out

Emma Thompson revealed on a Scandanavian TV show that while filming her 1998 movie Primary Colors, Donald Trump called her to ask her out.

The Beauty and the Beast actress said she was in her trailer when the phone rang and the voice on the other end said, “Hi, it’s Donald Trump here.” She added, it was “like a moose has just entered my trailer,” (via Page Six).

Emma said he offered her “some accommodation in one of my Trump Towers. They’re really comfortable.” He also apparently said, “I think we would get on very well. Maybe we could have dinner sometime.”