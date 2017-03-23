Gorillaz Drop 'Saturnz Barz' Short Film, Announce Album Release Date!

Gorillaz is getting ready to drop a brand new album titled Humanz and the virtual band has released a new short film in the meantime!

“Saturnz Barz (Spirit House)” features the song “Saturnz Barz” (feat. Popcaan) along with snippets of “Ascension” (feat. Vince Staples), “We Got the Power” (feat. Jehnny Beth of Savages), and “Andromeda” (feat. D.R.A.M.).

The full album is set to be released on April 28 and it is available for pre-order now on iTunes and other digital retailers. The four tracks in the short film can be streamed in full and come as instant downloads when you pre-order.



Gorillaz – Saturnz Barz (Spirit House)

Read the lyrics for the “Saturnz Barz” below!