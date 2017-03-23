Top Stories
Thu, 23 March 2017 at 5:37 pm

Gorillaz Drop 'Saturnz Barz' Short Film, Announce Album Release Date!

Gorillaz Drop 'Saturnz Barz' Short Film, Announce Album Release Date!

Gorillaz is getting ready to drop a brand new album titled Humanz and the virtual band has released a new short film in the meantime!

“Saturnz Barz (Spirit House)” features the song “Saturnz Barz” (feat. Popcaan) along with snippets of “Ascension” (feat. Vince Staples), “We Got the Power” (feat. Jehnny Beth of Savages), and “Andromeda” (feat. D.R.A.M.).

The full album is set to be released on April 28 and it is available for pre-order now on iTunes and other digital retailers. The four tracks in the short film can be streamed in full and come as instant downloads when you pre-order.


Gorillaz – Saturnz Barz (Spirit House)

Read the lyrics for the “Saturnz Barz” below!
Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: Gorillaz, Music, Music Video

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Usher goes shirtless while on vacation in Mexico - TMZ
  • Casey Affleck and his girlfriend are not getting married - Gossip Cop
  • Emma Roberts has started a book club - Just Jared Jr
  • Is DWTS pro Sharna Burgoss dating her partner Bonner Bolton? - Wetpaint
  • Lindsay Lohan is pitching a new social media hacking reality show - Lainey Gossip
  • The Eiffel Tower is going dark to honor London terrorist attack victims - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here