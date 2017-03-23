Top Stories
Amy Schumer Drops Out of 'Barbie' Movie Due to Schedule

Amy Schumer Drops Out of 'Barbie' Movie Due to Schedule

Sia Has Shown Her Face Many, Many Times Without a Wig

Sia Has Shown Her Face Many, Many Times Without a Wig

Diane Kruger &amp; Norman Reedus Kiss, Pack on PDA in NYC!

Diane Kruger & Norman Reedus Kiss, Pack on PDA in NYC!

Becky G Comments on Playing the First LGBT Superhero in a Film

Becky G Comments on Playing the First LGBT Superhero in a Film

Thu, 23 March 2017 at 9:20 pm

Hayden Christensen & Rachel Bilson Make Rare Appearance Together

Hayden Christensen & Rachel Bilson Make Rare Appearance Together

Hayden Christensen and Rachel Bilson are all smiles while stepping out for a sweet treat on Thursday afternoon (March 23) in Studio City, Calif.

The longtime couple, who are rarely spotted out and about together, grabbed lunch at Du-Par’s Restaurant and Bakery.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Rachel Bilson

It was recently announced that Rachel is joining the cast of the CMT series Nashville for the show’s fifth season following the departure of leading lady Connie Britton. She started work earlier this month and had a reunion with former The O.C. co-star Chris Carmack!
Just Jared on Facebook
hayden christensen rachel bilson make rare appearance together 01
hayden christensen rachel bilson make rare appearance together 02
hayden christensen rachel bilson make rare appearance together 03
hayden christensen rachel bilson make rare appearance together 04
hayden christensen rachel bilson make rare appearance together 05

Photos: PacificCoastNewsOnline
Posted to: Hayden Christensen, Rachel Bilson

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Usher goes shirtless while on vacation in Mexico - TMZ
  • Casey Affleck and his girlfriend are not getting married - Gossip Cop
  • Emma Roberts has started a book club - Just Jared Jr
  • Is DWTS pro Sharna Burgoss dating her partner Bonner Bolton? - Wetpaint
  • Lindsay Lohan is pitching a new social media hacking reality show - Lainey Gossip
  • The Eiffel Tower is going dark to honor London terrorist attack victims - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here