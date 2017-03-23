Hayden Christensen & Rachel Bilson Make Rare Appearance Together

Hayden Christensen and Rachel Bilson are all smiles while stepping out for a sweet treat on Thursday afternoon (March 23) in Studio City, Calif.

The longtime couple, who are rarely spotted out and about together, grabbed lunch at Du-Par’s Restaurant and Bakery.

It was recently announced that Rachel is joining the cast of the CMT series Nashville for the show’s fifth season following the departure of leading lady Connie Britton. She started work earlier this month and had a reunion with former The O.C. co-star Chris Carmack!