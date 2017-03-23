Hilary Duff Shares Sweet Message to Son Luca on His 5th Birthday!

Hilary Duff‘s son Luca is getting so big!

The 29-year-old Younger actress took to Instagram on her son’s fifth birthday (March 20) to share a sweet picture from his Ghostbusters-themed birthday party.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Hilary Duff

Hilary recently opened up that she and ex husband Mike Comrie would be throwing Luca a joint backyard birthday bash.

“My handsome boy is 5! Happy birthday to the sweetest of all time,” Hilary captioned the below pictured.

My handsome boy is 5! Happy birthday to the sweetest🍭 of all time ❤️ A post shared by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on Mar 20, 2017 at 9:48am PDT

Also pictured inside: Hilary Duff carrying tons of clothes as she makes her way out of the dry cleaners on Tuesday afternoon (March 21) in West Hollywood, Calif.