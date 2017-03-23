Top Stories
Thu, 23 March 2017 at 8:00 am

Hilary Duff Shares Sweet Message to Son Luca on His 5th Birthday!

Hilary Duff Shares Sweet Message to Son Luca on His 5th Birthday!

Hilary Duff‘s son Luca is getting so big!

The 29-year-old Younger actress took to Instagram on her son’s fifth birthday (March 20) to share a sweet picture from his Ghostbusters-themed birthday party.

Hilary recently opened up that she and ex husband Mike Comrie would be throwing Luca a joint backyard birthday bash.

“My handsome boy is 5! Happy birthday to the sweetest of all time,” Hilary captioned the below pictured.

My handsome boy is 5! Happy birthday to the sweetest🍭 of all time ❤️

Also pictured inside: Hilary Duff carrying tons of clothes as she makes her way out of the dry cleaners on Tuesday afternoon (March 21) in West Hollywood, Calif.
