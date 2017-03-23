Hilary Duff Shares Sweet Message to Son Luca on His 5th Birthday!
Hilary Duff‘s son Luca is getting so big!
The 29-year-old Younger actress took to Instagram on her son’s fifth birthday (March 20) to share a sweet picture from his Ghostbusters-themed birthday party.
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Hilary Duff
Hilary recently opened up that she and ex husband Mike Comrie would be throwing Luca a joint backyard birthday bash.
“My handsome boy is 5! Happy birthday to the sweetest of all time,” Hilary captioned the below pictured.
Also pictured inside: Hilary Duff carrying tons of clothes as she makes her way out of the dry cleaners on Tuesday afternoon (March 21) in West Hollywood, Calif.