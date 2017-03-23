Hugh Jackman's NSFW 'Wolverine' Wrap Gift Revealed!

In a recently unearthed Howard Stern interview, Hugh Jackman spoke about his wrap gift from the 2009 movie X-Men Origins: Wolverine, and fans can’t stop talking about it!

It seems that the movie could have potentially been the Wolverine franchise’s first “R” rated film (instead, that prize went to 2017′s Logan), because a full frontal scene was cut from the film.

Hugh said he had no problem baring everything for the scene, saying, “the only problem is the PG-13 rating.”

“When we finished the film, my wrap gift from the director [Gavin Hood] was a bag which had all the film cut off with my dick in it,” Hugh added (via THR). “So, I got frames of film, and I am looking, going, ‘OK, hello!’”

Of course, Howard had to ask a question about Hugh’s size, which he replied, “It’s pretty good, I think. I’m fine.”