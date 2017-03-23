Iggy Azalea 'Mo Bounce' Stream, Lyrics, & Download - Listen Now!

Surprise! Iggy Azalea has surprise dropped her brand new single “Mo Bounce” early, and now you can stream it here!

The 26-year-old Australian rapper was originally set to premiere the song tomorrow (March 24), but instead decided to debut The Stereotypes and Far East Movement-produced song live while speaking with Zane Lowe on Apple Music’s Beats 1 radio show.

“I promise you I had my whole record down and I scrapped the entire thing,” Iggy told Zane. “It was good stuff, it’s not even that it was bad! I just had a lot of life changes right before I was supposed to drop my album, and I thought, ‘you know what? This is no longer reflective of what I want to say or what I want to talk about or who I am.”

“I think the first album that I scrapped was very aggressive and very angry and abrasive. That’s how I felt at the time,” Iggy added. “Time has passed. Time heals all sometimes… I’m happy.”

Iggy‘s new single “Mo Bounce” is available on iTunes now!

Click inside to read the lyrics to Iggy Azalea’s new single…