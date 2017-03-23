Is Brad Pitt Dating? Sources Weigh In on His Social Life
Does Brad Pitt have a new flame? Sources are saying that his love life isn’t currently his priority!
The 53-year-old actor is, instead, focusing on his social life and rekindling old friendships amid his split from Angelina Jolie.
“He often has friends over,” a source told People. “Old friends are back in his life, and he seems happy about it.”
Brad is also taking care of his body!
“He’s lost a few pounds,” another source said. “He’s in very good shape.”
“He seems much happier,” they added.
It was just revealed that Brad and Angelina are on speaking terms again after a rocky few months.