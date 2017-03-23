Is Brad Pitt Dating? Sources Weigh In on His Social Life

Does Brad Pitt have a new flame? Sources are saying that his love life isn’t currently his priority!

The 53-year-old actor is, instead, focusing on his social life and rekindling old friendships amid his split from Angelina Jolie.

“He often has friends over,” a source told People. “Old friends are back in his life, and he seems happy about it.”

Brad is also taking care of his body!

“He’s lost a few pounds,” another source said. “He’s in very good shape.”

“He seems much happier,” they added.

It was just revealed that Brad and Angelina are on speaking terms again after a rocky few months.