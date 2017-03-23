Top Stories
What's New to Netflix Streaming in April? Full List Announced!

What's New to Netflix Streaming in April? Full List Announced!

'Love Actually' Reunion Trailer Debuts, Brings Back the Cue Cards - Watch Now!

'Love Actually' Reunion Trailer Debuts, Brings Back the Cue Cards - Watch Now!

Diane Kruger &amp; Norman Reedus Spotted Kissing in New Photos

Diane Kruger & Norman Reedus Spotted Kissing in New Photos

Thu, 23 March 2017 at 9:40 am

Is Brad Pitt Dating? Sources Weigh In on His Social Life

Is Brad Pitt Dating? Sources Weigh In on His Social Life

Does Brad Pitt have a new flame? Sources are saying that his love life isn’t currently his priority!

The 53-year-old actor is, instead, focusing on his social life and rekindling old friendships amid his split from Angelina Jolie.

“He often has friends over,” a source told People. “Old friends are back in his life, and he seems happy about it.”

Brad is also taking care of his body!

“He’s lost a few pounds,” another source said. “He’s in very good shape.”

“He seems much happier,” they added.

It was just revealed that Brad and Angelina are on speaking terms again after a rocky few months.
Just Jared on Facebook
brad pitt not dating right now 01
brad pitt not dating right now 02
brad pitt not dating right now 03
brad pitt not dating right now 04
brad pitt not dating right now 05

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Brad Pitt

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Usher goes shirtless while on vacation in Mexico - TMZ
  • Casey Affleck and his girlfriend are not getting married - Gossip Cop
  • Emma Roberts has started a book club - Just Jared Jr
  • Is DWTS pro Sharna Burgoss dating her partner Bonner Bolton? - Wetpaint
  • Lindsay Lohan is pitching a new social media hacking reality show - Lainey Gossip
  • The Eiffel Tower is going dark to honor London terrorist attack victims - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here