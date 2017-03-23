Top Stories
Is There a 'Life' End Credits Scene?

Life hits theaters at midnight, and fans want to know if they should sit through the credits at the end.

Well, at this point, there’s no report of an end credit scene, so don’t worry about sitting through the entirety of the credits as they roll after the film.

Life stars Ryan Reynolds, Jake Gyllenhaal, Rebecca Ferguson, Hiroyuki Sanada, Ariyon Bakare, and more.

Here’s a synopsis: A team of scientists aboard the International Space Station discover a rapidly evolving life form, that caused extinction on Mars, and now threatens the crew and all life on Earth.

Photos: Columbia
