What's New to Netflix Streaming in April? Full List Announced!

'Love Actually' Reunion Trailer Debuts, Brings Back the Cue Cards - Watch Now!

Sia Shows Her Face, Makes Rare Appearance Out Without Her Wig!

Thu, 23 March 2017 at 12:52 pm

Is There a 'Power Rangers' Movie End Credits Scene?

Is There a 'Power Rangers' Movie End Credits Scene?

SPOILER ALERT! DO NOT CONTINUE IF YOU DON’T WANT TO KNOW!

Power Rangers hits theaters this weekend and fans are dying to know if there’s an end credits scene.

Well, now we know that a post-credits scene has been confirmed!

Well actually, the scene happens about half-way through the credits rolling – and there’s a good reason for that.

Click inside to find out about the Power Rangers movie post-credits scene…

“It was always gonna be a coda. It was always gonna be sort of a post-credits scene,” director Dean Israelite told Collider.com. “The only thing that we debated about that was where it comes two and a half minutes into the…after the main one ends, or is it gonna come right at the end of the credits. So we decided to kind of break the credits up.”

There are reports that the Green Power Ranger is teased in the scene, which means we’ll likely see him in the next movie!
Photos: Lionsgate
Posted to: Movies, Power Rangers

