Top Stories
Amy Schumer Drops Out of 'Barbie' Movie Due to Schedule

Amy Schumer Drops Out of 'Barbie' Movie Due to Schedule

Sia Has Shown Her Face Many, Many Times Without a Wig

Sia Has Shown Her Face Many, Many Times Without a Wig

Diane Kruger &amp; Norman Reedus Kiss, Pack on PDA in NYC!

Diane Kruger & Norman Reedus Kiss, Pack on PDA in NYC!

Becky G Comments on Playing the First LGBT Superhero in a Film

Becky G Comments on Playing the First LGBT Superhero in a Film

Thu, 23 March 2017 at 10:45 pm

Jaden Smith & Malin Akerman Attend the Environmental Media Association's Impact Summit

Jaden Smith & Malin Akerman Attend the Environmental Media Association's Impact Summit

Jaden Smith takes the stage during the EMA IMPACT Summit hosted by Environmental Media Association on Thursday night (March 23) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 18-year-old actor took part in The Future Innovator of the Year Challenge Panel where he discussed his investment in JUST Water.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jaden Smith

The Environmental Media Association believes that the entertainment community has the power to influence the environmental awareness of millions of people.

Also in attendance during the conference were Malin Akerman, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Amber Valletta, and Lance Bass.

10+ pictures inside of the celebs at the summit…
Just Jared on Facebook
jaden malin attend ema impact summit 01
jaden malin attend ema impact summit 02
jaden malin attend ema impact summit 03
jaden malin attend ema impact summit 04
jaden malin attend ema impact summit 05
jaden malin attend ema impact summit 06
jaden malin attend ema impact summit 07
jaden malin attend ema impact summit 08
jaden malin attend ema impact summit 09
jaden malin attend ema impact summit 10

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Amber Valletta, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Jaden Smith, Lance Bass, Malin Akerman

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Usher goes shirtless while on vacation in Mexico - TMZ
  • Casey Affleck and his girlfriend are not getting married - Gossip Cop
  • Emma Roberts has started a book club - Just Jared Jr
  • Is DWTS pro Sharna Burgoss dating her partner Bonner Bolton? - Wetpaint
  • Lindsay Lohan is pitching a new social media hacking reality show - Lainey Gossip
  • The Eiffel Tower is going dark to honor London terrorist attack victims - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here