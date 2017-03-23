Jaden Smith & Malin Akerman Attend the Environmental Media Association's Impact Summit

Jaden Smith takes the stage during the EMA IMPACT Summit hosted by Environmental Media Association on Thursday night (March 23) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 18-year-old actor took part in The Future Innovator of the Year Challenge Panel where he discussed his investment in JUST Water.

The Environmental Media Association believes that the entertainment community has the power to influence the environmental awareness of millions of people.

Also in attendance during the conference were Malin Akerman, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Amber Valletta, and Lance Bass.

