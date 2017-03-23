James Corden Honors Victims After London Terrorist Attack: 'Stay Safe Everybody, Please' (VIDEO)

James Corden started off his talk show Wednesday night (March 22) to honor the victims of the London terrorist attack from earlier that day.

The 38-year-old British talk show host addressed the terrorist attack that occurred near his hometown.

“There was a terror attack today in my hometown, the city of London in Westminster,” James said. “While we’re filming this, it’s still unknown what the motives were. What we do know at this point is that people have lost their lives and many, many more have been injured.”

Four people have been killed in the terrorist attack that occurred in London outside of Britain’s Parliament.

“London is a diverse and proud and brilliant city, and one thing is for sure: if this act of terrorism was supposed to divide the people of London, I know for a fact that all something like this does is bring them closer together as one,” James said. “Tonight we send our heartfelt thoughts to everybody in Britain. Stay safe everybody, please.”

Watch James‘ message below.



James Corden’s Message to London