Thu, 23 March 2017 at 4:00 am

Jennifer Garner Looks Cute in Pigtails on Set of 'Simon vs. The Homo Sapiens Agenda'

Jennifer Garner Looks Cute in Pigtails on Set of 'Simon vs. The Homo Sapiens Agenda'

Jennifer Garner is all smiles as she arrives on set on Wednesday morning (March 22) in Atlanta, Georgia.

The 44-year-old looked cute in pigtails as she got ready for a day of filming her new flick Simon vs. The Homo Sapiens Agenda with co-star Josh Duhamel.

The film is based on the young adult novel of the same name by Becky Albertalli.

It follows a young gay teen as he comes out to his classmates after a an email he sends to a boy falls into the wrong hands and he’s blackmailed by the class clown.
