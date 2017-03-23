John Mayer Admits New Song Is About Katy Perry

John Mayer spoke about his new song “Still Feel Like Your Man,” which debuted last month, and admitted it is about his ex Katy Perry.

“Who else would I be thinking about?” John told the New York Times in a new interview. “And by the way, it’s a testament to the fact that I have not dated a lot of people in the last five, six years. That was my only relationship. So it’s like, give me this, people.”

His new music, John says, “moves and throbs and has women in it again.”

“I’m a young guy. I like girls. I want girls to like me. I want to make music and be thought of as attractive. I was finally ready to re-enter that world and grow back into it,” John added. “There were times when tears came out of me, and I went, OK, John, this is not about an on-again, off-again relationship…This is something more profound.”

John also said he wants to have a wife and kids one day soon.

“I wish there was somebody to throw me the 40th,” John continued. “I want the baby with the protective earphones [by the side of the stage].”

John and Katy dated on and off from 2012-2014.