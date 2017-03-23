Josh Brolin Looks Handsome Attending the California Fire Foundation Gala

Josh Brolin couples up with wife Kathryn Boyd as he attends the 4th Annual California Fire Foundation Gala on Wednesday night (March 22) at Avalon Hollywood in Los Angeles.

The 49-year-old actor attended the event for the benefit that helps support and raise money for fallen firefighters and their families.

Josh took to the stage during the event to introduce film producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura – who was honored at the event for his commitment to the charity.

Josh is currently busy filming the upcoming Avengers: Infinity War – which is set to hit theaters in 2018.