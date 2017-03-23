Top Stories
Thu, 23 March 2017 at 9:40 am

Josh Gad Auditions To Be James Corden's 'The Late Late Show' Co-Host - Watch Here!

Josh Gad was on a serious mission to snatch James Corden‘s host title on last night’s (March 22) episode of The Late Late Show!

“I decided it’s finally time for me to join you as co-host of The Late Late Show,” the 36-year-old actor told James before continuing to take shots at him to the tune of “Belle” from Beauty and the Beast.

“James your jokes they’re a little tired/ Monologues really ain’t your niche,” Josh sings. “They’re so tired, viewers watch your program just to fall asleep.” The two go at it for awhile before finally coming to a mutual understanding with their own version of “Be Our Guest.”

Pictured: James joining his producers Rob Crabbe and Ben Winston at The Paley Center For Media’s An Evening of Laughs with James Corden And The Late Late Show held at The Dolby Theatre on Wednesday (March 22) in Hollywood.


No One Crashes ‘The Late Late Show’ Like Josh Gad
