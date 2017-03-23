'Justice League' Poster & Teaser Revealed, Trailer Release Date Announced!

Top Stories
Thu, 23 March 2017 at 12:15 pm

The first full trailer for Justice League is set to debut on Saturday (March 25)!

The Today show previewed a clip of Aquaman (Jason Momoa) earlier this morning, and it apparently announced that the full trailer will come this weekend.

Justice League will also feature Batman (Ben Affleck), Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), Flash (Ezra Miller), Cyborg (Ray Fisher), Superman (Henry Cavill), and more.

Be sure to check out Justice League when it hits theaters on November 17.

Check out the teaser below!
